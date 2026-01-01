Scaleway Domain Names is a domain name registrar service integrated into the ecosystem of Scaleway, a European cloud provider part of the iliad Group. It offers domain name registration and transfer with integrated DNS management, DNSSEC support, multi-user accounts, and automation through (API and Terraform), supporting a wide range of TLDs.

The service enables users to register, transfer, and manage domain names across a wide range of TLDs, including generic and country-code extensions such as .com, .fr, .eu, and .ai. Domains can be managed through the Scaleway console, which also provides access to complementary services such as web hosting, including WordPress-based hosting solutions, as well as cloud products.

Scaleway is an accredited registrar with ICANN, AFNIC, and EURid, ensuring compliance with international and European domain registration standards. Integrated DNS management is included, with support for DNSSEC to improve domain security. Automatic renewal options are available to help prevent accidental domain expiration.

The service supports the management of both Scaleway-registered and external domains, allowing users to centralize DNS and domain configuration in a single interface. Multi-user accounts make it suitable for small teams, agencies, and large organizations.

Automation capabilities are provided through an API and Terraform, enabling more advanced users to integrate domain and DNS management into infrastructure workflows.

Pricing

Their prices depend on the domain you need. '.com' domain starts at €12.32 yearly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider ns0.dom.scw.cloud Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report ns1.dom.scw.cloud Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report api.scaleway.com Management of Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report console.scaleway.com Static Content Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

All Scaleway servers are powered with renewable energies.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.