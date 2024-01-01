OVHcloud Domains logo

OVHcloud Domains is the domain name registrar product of the French cloud provider OVHcloud. With every domain they provide a free email address with 5GB storage and a 10MB web space. OVHcloud supports DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.

Pricing

Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the yearly renewal for a '.com' domain will cost $12.59.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ovhcloud.com Core Service Nameserver Report
dns11.ovh.net Core Service Nameserver Report
api.ovh.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.ovhcloud.com Representation Web Report
