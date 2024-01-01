OVHcloud Domains is the domain name registrar product of the French cloud provider OVHcloud. With every domain they provide a free email address with 5GB storage and a 10MB web space. OVHcloud supports DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.

OVH Cloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.

Pricing

Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the yearly renewal for a '.com' domain will cost $12.59.

Hosting