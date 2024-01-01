OVHcloud Domains
OVHcloud Domains is the domain name registrar product of the French cloud provider OVHcloud. With every domain they provide a free email address with 5GB storage and a 10MB web space. OVHcloud supports DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.
OVH Cloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.
Pricing
Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the yearly renewal for a '.com' domain will cost $12.59.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ovhcloud.com
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|dns11.ovh.net
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|api.ovh.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.ovhcloud.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report