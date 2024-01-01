netim
Netim is a domain name registrar from France. The ICANN-accredited domain registry offers global Anycast DNS to speed up DNS requests and DNSSEC to prevent spoofing. With every domain registered, you get one email inbox with 1 GB storage for free.
|Property
|DNSSEC available
|Yes
|DNSSEC available - External nameserver
|Yes
Pricing
|Property
|.com - Renewal price
|€14.00
Netim generally offers solid prices. A .com domain currently costs about 14 €/year.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ns3.netim.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns1.netim.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns2.netim.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.netim.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.netim.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report