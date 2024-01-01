netim logo

Netim is a domain name registrar from France. The ICANN-accredited domain registry offers global Anycast DNS to speed up DNS requests and DNSSEC to prevent spoofing. With every domain registered, you get one email inbox with 1 GB storage for free.

Property
DNSSEC available Yes
DNSSEC available - External nameserver Yes

Pricing

Property
.com - Renewal price €14.00

Netim generally offers solid prices. A .com domain currently costs about 14 €/year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ns3.netim.net Core Service Web Report
ns1.netim.net Core Service Web Report
ns2.netim.net Core Service Web Report
www.netim.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.netim.com Representation Web Report
