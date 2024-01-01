Netim is a domain name registrar from France. The ICANN-accredited domain registry offers global Anycast DNS to speed up DNS requests and DNSSEC to prevent spoofing. With every domain registered, you get one email inbox with 1 GB storage for free.

Property DNSSEC available Yes DNSSEC available - External nameserver Yes

Pricing

Property .com - Renewal price €14.00

Netim generally offers solid prices. A .com domain currently costs about 14 €/year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

