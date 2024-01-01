JENTIS is a tag manager system from Austria, that offers hosting of a server-side tag management system with over 100 connectable Tools (GA, Meta, LinkedIn, etc.).

This allows the customers to track data thanks to the 1st party and gain full data sovereignty, as the customer can decide which data is further forwarded to 3rd party services. The goal is to allow the customers to continue to use their current Tech-stack with only a minor change in their current Tag Management System.

Pricing

JENTIS offers two paid plans for €199 and €549 per month. Upon request, there are also Enterprise packages available.

Hosting

JENTIS hosts European customers fully on servers from IONOS. For customers outside of Europe, they further also allow hosting on the MS Azure Cloud.