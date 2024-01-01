JENTIS logo

JENTIS

Austria EU EU hosted X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Xing
Website

JENTIS

JENTIS is a tag manager system from Austria, that offers hosting of a server-side tag management system with over 100 connectable Tools (GA, Meta, LinkedIn, etc.).

This allows the customers to track data thanks to the 1st party and gain full data sovereignty, as the customer can decide which data is further forwarded to 3rd party services. The goal is to allow the customers to continue to use their current Tech-stack with only a minor change in their current Tag Management System.

Pricing

JENTIS offers two paid plans for €199 and €549 per month. Upon request, there are also Enterprise packages available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

JENTIS hosts European customers fully on servers from IONOS. For customers outside of Europe, they further also allow hosting on the MS Azure Cloud.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
oebb.cpt.jentis.com Core Service Web Report
www.jentis.com Representation Web
  • Host Europe GmbH (AS8972)
Report
docs.jentis.com Documentation Web Report
Other products in category Tag management systems
Matomo by Stackhero logo

Matomo by Stackhero
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Website

"Matomo by Stackhero" is a managed Matomo service from France provided by Stackhero.

Matomo is a powerful open source web analytics platform.

Stackhero runs each Matomo service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Websites, members, segments, goals and data retention time are unlimited on Stackhero.

Read more
Stape logo

Stape
Estonia EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Stape is a tag management system from Estonia. Stape hosts fully managed server-side Google Tag Manager containers. The sGTM containers are connected to server-side containers in your GTM account and can be configured there. The containers provided by Stape can be hosted in Europe and can remove personally identifiable information (PII) before sending data to other services. Stape provides all kinds of templates that make the configuration for popular services like Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel easier.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner