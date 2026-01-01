CamoCopy is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Restoflix Sàrl, a company based in Luxembourg. It offers open-ended, multi-turn conversations for tasks such as answering questions, writing and translating text, and general research, alongside an integrated web search feature that returns source links. Users can upload documents, including PDF files, and images for the assistant to analyse, and can generate images from text descriptions. Conversations can be organised into workspaces with their own custom instructions, and uploaded files can be set to delete themselves automatically after a chosen period. By default, CamoCopy runs on open-source language models such as Llama and Mistral, hosted on servers operated by European providers including Hetzner and Scaleway. Users who want access to models from OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google can opt into these through the company's EU-based cloud partners. CamoCopy is available as a web application and as iOS and Android apps.

CamoCopy positions itself as a privacy-focused alternative to mainstream AI assistants, encrypting uploaded chats, files, and images and stating that it does not use customer conversations to train its models. It launched in 2023 as one of the earlier European ChatGPT alternatives.

Pricing

CamoCopy offers a limited free plan alongside several paid options. Lite and Standard are one-time purchases of non-expiring credits for words, images, and internet searches, while Plus+ is a monthly subscription with unlimited generation. An Enterprise plan with custom, individually negotiated pricing is available for organisations. Current prices are listed on the pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

CamoCopy's website and app sit behind Bunny CDN, operated by BunnyWay d.o.o. in Slovenia, an EU-based company. CamoCopy's own privacy policy names the infrastructure behind that CDN: Hetzner (Germany) and Scaleway (France) provide the hosting and computing power on which the site and the default open-source chat models (Llama, Mistral) run, with Nebius (Netherlands) also listed as an infrastructure partner. Optional access to OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google models is contracted through those providers' EU entities, though the underlying model providers remain outside Europe.