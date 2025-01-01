Lumo is a privacy-first AI assistant developed by Proton, a company known for its commitment to privacy and security. Based in Europe, Lumo uses zero-access encryption to secure your chats and operates under a strict no-logs policy. This means your data is never shared with advertisers or governments, and you can delete your data anytime. Lumo is designed to empower users without exploiting their data, making it a standout choice for those concerned about privacy.

Lumo by Proton incorporates several privacy-focused features. It employs zero-access encryption, which secures conversation history and restricts access to the user's devices. Lumo adheres to a no-logs policy, refraining from tracking or recording conversations. The AI assistant utilizes open-source large language models, which Proton has optimized to select the most appropriate model for each request.

The infrastructure supporting Lumo is located in Europe, preventing the transmission of sensitive data to regions with less stringent data protection laws. The source code of the Android and iOS app is publicly available, allowing for community transparency. By default, Lumo does not perform online searches, deletes chats upon closure, and avoids storing conversations on the server side.

Pricing

Free: Basic features, limited chats, and basic chat history encryption.

Plus: €12.99/month or €9.99/month annual - Unlimited chats, extended encrypted chat history, unlimited favorite chats, and the ability to upload multiple large files.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Lumo's infrastructure is located in Europe.