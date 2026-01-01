AnyDesk lets individuals and organizations view and control remote computers and supported mobile devices. It covers interactive support and password-based unattended access for remote work, technical assistance, and device maintenance. Available features include file management, remote printing, session recording, multiple monitors, permission profiles, and centralized administration, depending on the plan.

Pricing

AnyDesk provides a free edition for personal use and annually billed commercial subscriptions. Paid plans vary by the number of users, concurrent connections, managed devices, and administrative features; enterprise options are available through sales.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting