TeamViewer Remote logo

TeamViewer Remote

Germany EU Free plan
Website

TeamViewer Remote

TeamViewer Remote provides attended support and unattended access to computers, servers, and supported mobile devices. It is intended for IT support teams, administrators, businesses, and individuals who need to work with devices from another location. Sessions can include remote control, file transfer, remote printing, multi-monitor access, and Wake-on-LAN, depending on the selected license.

Pricing

TeamViewer offers a free version for personal, non-commercial use and annually billed subscriptions for business remote access and support. Some enterprise configurations require a sales quote.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
router1.teamviewer.com Core Service Web
  • Anexia Cloud Solutions GmbH (AS42473)
  • Anexia Cloud Solutions GmbH (AS42360)
  • Google Cloud Platform (AS396982)
Report
webapi.teamviewer.com Core Service Web Report
master1.teamviewer.com Core Service Web
  • TeamViewer Germany GmbH (AS43304)
Report
configdl.teamviewer.com Core Service Web Report
web.teamviewer.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Anexia Cloud Solutions GmbH (AS42388)
Report
teamviewer.com Representation Web Report
status.teamviewer.com Status Page Web Report
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