TeamViewer Remote provides attended support and unattended access to computers, servers, and supported mobile devices. It is intended for IT support teams, administrators, businesses, and individuals who need to work with devices from another location. Sessions can include remote control, file transfer, remote printing, multi-monitor access, and Wake-on-LAN, depending on the selected license.

Pricing

TeamViewer offers a free version for personal, non-commercial use and annually billed subscriptions for business remote access and support. Some enterprise configurations require a sales quote.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting