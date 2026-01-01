Supremo lets individuals and IT teams control remote computers for technical support, unattended access, and remote work. The software runs on desktop and mobile platforms and supports file transfer, chat, remote printing, address books, reports, and multi-monitor sessions. Higher plans add support queues, centralized configuration, device monitoring, and remote management features.

Pricing

Supremo has a free edition for non-professional or occasional use and paid subscriptions for professional use. Public Solo, Business, and Professional plans vary by concurrent sessions and management features.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting