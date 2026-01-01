Supremo logo

Supremo

Italy EU Free plan
Website

Supremo

Supremo lets individuals and IT teams control remote computers for technical support, unattended access, and remote work. The software runs on desktop and mobile platforms and supports file transfer, chat, remote printing, address books, reports, and multi-monitor sessions. Higher plans add support queues, centralized configuration, device monitoring, and remote management features.

Pricing

Supremo has a free edition for non-professional or occasional use and paid subscriptions for professional use. Public Solo, Business, and Professional plans vary by concurrent sessions and management features.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dispatcher.nanosystems.it Core Service Web Report
license.nanosystems.it Core Service Web Report
onlinestatus.nanosystems.it Core Service Web Report
www.nanosystems.com Management of Core Service Web Report
console.supremocontrol.com Management of Core Service Web Report
supremocontrol.com Representation Web Report
status.nanosystems.com Status Page Web Report
Other products in category Remote desktop software
TeamViewer Remote logo

TeamViewer Remote
Germany EU Free plan
Website

TeamViewer Remote provides attended support and unattended access to computers, servers, and supported mobile devices. It is intended for IT support teams, administrators, businesses, and individuals who need to work with devices from another location. Sessions can include remote control, file transfer, remote printing, multi-monitor access, and Wake-on-LAN, depending on the selected license.

Read more about TeamViewer Remote
AnyDesk logo

AnyDesk
Germany EU Free plan
Website

AnyDesk lets individuals and organizations view and control remote computers and supported mobile devices. It covers interactive support and password-based unattended access for remote work, technical assistance, and device maintenance. Available features include file management, remote printing, session recording, multiple monitors, permission profiles, and centralized administration, depending on the plan.

Read more about AnyDesk
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up