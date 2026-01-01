remote desktop software logo

European remote desktop software

Remote desktop software lets a person view and control a computer or other supported device over a network. It is used for attended technical support, unattended administration of computers and servers, remote work, and access to files and applications on another device. Products in this category provide an interactive view of the remote screen and transmit keyboard and pointer input; many also support file transfer, multi-monitor setups, session recording, remote printing, or centralized device management. The category covers both vendor-hosted services and software that can be deployed on an organization’s own infrastructure.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria the listing criteria.

European services

TeamViewer Remote logo

TeamViewer Remote
Germany EU Free plan
Website

TeamViewer Remote provides attended support and unattended access to computers, servers, and supported mobile devices. It is intended for IT support teams, administrators, businesses, and individuals who need to work with devices from another location. Sessions can include remote control, file transfer, remote printing, multi-monitor access, and Wake-on-LAN, depending on the selected license.

Read more about TeamViewer Remote
AnyDesk logo

AnyDesk
Germany EU Free plan
Website

AnyDesk lets individuals and organizations view and control remote computers and supported mobile devices. It covers interactive support and password-based unattended access for remote work, technical assistance, and device maintenance. Available features include file management, remote printing, session recording, multiple monitors, permission profiles, and centralized administration, depending on the plan.

Read more about AnyDesk
Supremo logo

Supremo
Italy EU Free plan
Website

Supremo lets individuals and IT teams control remote computers for technical support, unattended access, and remote work. The software runs on desktop and mobile platforms and supports file transfer, chat, remote printing, address books, reports, and multi-monitor sessions. Higher plans add support queues, centralized configuration, device monitoring, and remote management features.

Read more about Supremo
XEOX logo

XEOX
Austria EU
Website

XEOX is a cloud-based RMM platform for Windows that inventories devices, deploys patches and software, and enables instant remote troubleshooting—all from a single, web-based dashboard.

Read more about XEOX

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