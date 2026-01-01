European remote desktop software

Remote desktop software lets a person view and control a computer or other supported device over a network. It is used for attended technical support, unattended administration of computers and servers, remote work, and access to files and applications on another device. Products in this category provide an interactive view of the remote screen and transmit keyboard and pointer input; many also support file transfer, multi-monitor setups, session recording, remote printing, or centralized device management. The category covers both vendor-hosted services and software that can be deployed on an organization’s own infrastructure.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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