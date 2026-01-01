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XEOX

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XEOX

XEOX is a cloud-based RMM platform for Windows that inventories devices, deploys patches and software, and enables instant remote troubleshooting—all from a single, web-based dashboard.

Screenshot of XEOX

XEOX is a cloud-based Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tool tailored for Windows infrastructures. Via a lightweight agent or agent-less PowerShell connections, it inventories every endpoint, records hardware and software data, and monitors critical system and service states in real time. Administrators can centrally deploy patches, Windows updates, and software packages, automate script execution, and generate detailed compliance reports. An integrated remote-desktop module, along with web-shell and PowerShell access, enables rapid troubleshooting without disrupting end users. Thanks to its modular licensing model, XEOX can be flexibly adapted to MSP or enterprise requirements and is controlled granularly through a unified dashboard.

Pricing

XEOX follows a pay-as-you-go model: starting at roughly €1.50 per endpoint per month, you receive the full core feature set, including patch management, remote desktop, and software deployment. There are no setup fees or long-term commitments; billing is monthly, and a free trial makes getting started easy. Opting for annual payment gives you two months free. XEOX also offers a 30-day free trial.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
remote.xeox.com Core Service Web Report
eu.ger.nue.remote.xeox.com Core Service Web Report
portal.xeox.com Core Service Web
  • Stadtwerke Klagenfurt AG (AS34785)
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