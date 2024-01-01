Oh Dear is an uptime monitor from Belgium. It offers status pages and many ways to be informed about problems. It also scans the whole site for broken links or mixed content.
European alternatives to UptimeRobot
UptimeRobot is an uptime monitoring service from the USA. They offer monitoring for websites, cronjobs and SSL.
This pages lists European UptimeRobot alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.
PingPing is an uptime monitoring and statuspage service based in Germany.
Uptimia is a website uptime monitoring service from Germany. They monitor the general response time and load time of your website from different locations in the world and notify you if they get too slow, or don't work whatsoever. Uptimia also offers SSL certificate and domain expiration monitoring.
Statuspal is a uptime montioring service from Germany. They offer statuspages (public and private) and performance metrics.
updown.io is a French uptime monitoring service with a flexible and affordable pricing.
Semonto is a website monitoring service from Belgium. They monitor your website response time, certificates, and links on your website, in case they get broken. If anything goes wrong, they will send you a warning through your preferred channel (email, slack, SMS) and provide a status page for your customers.
Testomato is a Czech uptime monitoring service. The tool can also check for common SEO problems.
Monibot monitors your servers and applications and notifies you if something goes wrong. Monibot monitors the following performance indicators and metrics: CPU/Mem/Disk Usage, Disk/Network IO Activity, Database Size, DB Transaction Latency, Website Uptime, HTTP Response Latency, SSL/TLS Certificates, Cronjob Heartbeats, Number of served requests, HTTP Error Rates, and many more.
Phare Uptime
Phare Uptime is an uptime monitoring service from Slovenia. They alert you when your website, or your servers, go down and enable you to work on incidents with your team and inform customers with a status page.
