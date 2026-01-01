URLR is a URL shortener from Orléans, France, that has been developed since 2019 and is aimed mainly at companies and public organizations. Short links run either on the urlr.me domain or on a domain or subdomain that the customer already owns. Links can be edited after creation, organized in folders, protected with a password, given an expiry date or routed by visitor location. The service also generates QR codes whose destination can be changed later without printing a new code. A central dashboard shows visits, unique visitors and the split between clicks and QR scans over time. A REST API, webhooks and integrations such as Zapier allow links to be created automatically, and the interface is available in six languages.

Pricing

URLR has an ongoing free plan with a small monthly link allowance, analytics and API access. Paid monthly subscriptions raise the limits on links, tracked visits, branded domains and users and add features such as scheduled reports, webhooks and single sign-on on higher tiers. Prices are published on the website in euros and US dollars, and an enterprise plan with custom terms is available on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting