CDN77 logo

CDN77

United Kingdom UK LinkedIn
Website

CDN77 provides content delivery network (CDN) services for media companies, online shops, web applications, and software distribution. It caches and delivers website assets and files through a global network, and supports live streaming and video on demand. Multilayer caching and request collapsing reduce repeated requests to origin servers. Customers can manage CDN resources through a web control panel or REST API, with configurable caching rules, traffic statistics, and content protection features. The service is operated by UK-based DataCamp Limited, whose controlling holding company, Overkill Alpha, is based in Czechia.

Pricing

CDN77 has paid plans and offers a trial, with no ongoing free CDN plan. The Growth plan has a published monthly price, includes a traffic allowance, and charges for additional traffic. Enterprise pricing is negotiated according to traffic volume, bandwidth, and required features. Object storage is billed separately based on stored data, requests, and traffic delivered outside CDN77.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
client.cdn77.com Management of Core Service Web Report
api.cdn77.com Management of Core Service Web
  • SH.cz s.r.o. (AS39392)
Report
www.cdn77.com Representation Web Report
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