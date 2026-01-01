Nemorius is a URL shortener from Paris, France, that was previously known as LC.CX and has been creating short links since 2009. Short links run on the lc.cx domain or, after a simple DNS change, on the customer's own domain. Besides shortening links, the platform creates QR codes, simple landing pages and forms whose responses can be viewed and exported from a dashboard. Audience reports show how links and QR codes perform in campaigns, and scheduled reports and link monitoring are available for larger teams. An API and integrations with production and project management tools allow links and QR codes to be created in bulk.

Pricing

Nemorius has an ongoing free plan with a small monthly link allowance, one custom domain, API access and a basic click counter. Paid monthly subscriptions raise the limits on links, tracked clicks, custom domains, landing pages and users and add audience reports, scheduled reports and link monitoring. Prices are published on the website, and a discount applies to annual billing.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Besides its main platform, Nemorius operates a separate nemorius.eu environment that, according to its legal notice, is hosted by the French provider Scaleway.