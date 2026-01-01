European URL shorteners

URL shorteners turn long web addresses into short links that redirect visitors to the original page. Businesses, publishers and public bodies use them to share links in social media posts, printed material, text messages and QR codes, where long addresses are impractical. Most services in this category run short links on the customer's own domain, so recipients see a familiar brand instead of a generic short domain. They also record clicks per link, typically broken down by time, country, device or referring site, which helps measure campaigns. Links can usually be edited after publication, grouped, protected with a password or given an expiry date, and created automatically through an API. Some URL shorteners are open source and can be run on your own server, which keeps link and click data entirely under your control. Because short links hide their destination, a reputable provider also needs clear rules against misuse and a way to report abusive links.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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