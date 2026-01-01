Cuttly is a URL shortener from Gdańsk, Poland, that turns long web addresses into short links on the cutt.ly domain or on a customer's own branded domain. Every link records clicks with breakdowns by location, device, operating system, browser and referring site. Links can carry custom slugs, UTM parameters, passwords, expiry dates and device-specific redirects, and their destination can be changed after publication. Alongside shortening, the service creates QR codes, link-in-bio pages, simple surveys and call-to-action pages. Teams can share workspaces, and a REST API plus integrations with automation tools such as Zapier and Make let links be created programmatically.

Pricing

Cuttly has an ongoing free plan with a small monthly allowance of short links and one branded domain. Paid plans are billed monthly or yearly and differ in the number of short links and branded domains, how long click history is kept, link editing through the API and team features. Prices are published on the website, and larger organizations can request a custom plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting