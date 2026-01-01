This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Shlink is a self-hosted open-source URL shortener written in PHP and released under the MIT license. It has been developed since 2016, mainly by Alejandro Celaya from Spain. Rather than being a hosted service, it runs on the user's own server, for example from the official Docker image, and serves short links on one or more of the user's own domains. Links are managed through a REST API, a command-line tool or the separate open-source Shlink web client, and they can be edited, tagged, limited in time or number of visits and redirected differently depending on the visitor's device. Every visit is recorded with details such as referrer and browser, and an optional GeoLite2 database adds the visitor's approximate location. QR codes can be generated for any short link.

Pricing

Shlink is free open-source software under the MIT license. There is no hosted plan, so the only costs are those of running it on your own server.

Hosting