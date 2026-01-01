YOURLS logo

YOURLS

Open source Free plan GitHub
Website

This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

YOURLS, short for Your Own URL Shortener, is a self-hosted open-source URL shortener written in PHP and released under the MIT license. It runs on an ordinary web server with a MySQL or MariaDB database and serves short links on a domain of the operator's choosing, either privately for one person or team or publicly for anyone. Links are created and edited in a web admin interface, through bookmarklets or through an API that returns JSON or XML. For each link, YOURLS records clicks over time, referring sites and the visitors' countries. A plugin system with a large catalogue of community extensions adds features such as additional authentication methods, spam protection and custom redirects.

Pricing

YOURLS is free open-source software under the MIT license. There is no hosted plan, so the only costs are those of running it on your own web server.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
yourls.org Representation Web Report
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URLR logo

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