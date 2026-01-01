This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

YOURLS, short for Your Own URL Shortener, is a self-hosted open-source URL shortener written in PHP and released under the MIT license. It runs on an ordinary web server with a MySQL or MariaDB database and serves short links on a domain of the operator's choosing, either privately for one person or team or publicly for anyone. Links are created and edited in a web admin interface, through bookmarklets or through an API that returns JSON or XML. For each link, YOURLS records clicks over time, referring sites and the visitors' countries. A plugin system with a large catalogue of community extensions adds features such as additional authentication methods, spam protection and custom redirects.

Pricing

YOURLS is free open-source software under the MIT license. There is no hosted plan, so the only costs are those of running it on your own web server.

Hosting