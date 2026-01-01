Tresorit SecureCloud is a file hosting service from Switzerland built around zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption. Files are encrypted on the client before upload, so Tresorit itself cannot read their contents. The service is aimed at organizations that need to store and exchange sensitive files with colleagues and external partners, and it is available on desktop, mobile and the web. Storage plans range from a few terabytes up to unlimited capacity, with folder sync and mirrored folder structures. Sharing uses encrypted links that can be protected with passwords, expiry dates, download limits and watermarks, and external parties can submit files without creating an account. Administrators can enforce security policies, require multi-factor authentication and audit activity from a central governance hub.

Organizations can apply custom branding and use their own domain for shared links and the web client, and choose data residency from twelve data center locations at organization or user level, including Switzerland and several EU countries.

Tresorit SecureCloud also integrates with Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Gmail, and supports single sign-on and provisioning through Azure/Entra ID and Okta, with SIEM log export for security monitoring.

Pricing

Tresorit SecureCloud offers a free Basic plan with 3 GB of storage for individual use, plus a 14 day free trial on all paid plans. The paid plans, Professional, Business and Business Pro, are billed per user per month and priced publicly on the website, with rates depending on user count and billing cycle. Business Pro adds higher storage limits and enterprise features such as SIEM integration and Active Directory support. Organizations with larger or custom requirements can contact Tresorit's sales team for volume pricing.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting