Switzerland EFTA EU hosted
pCloud is a file hosting service from Switzerland with good prices and with apps for many platforms. Apps are offered for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. Additionally, browser add-ons are offered with which, for example, images can be quickly stored in pCloud's storage.

In the basic plan, the data is not encrypted on the client, but there is an extra that can be purchased to activate zero-knowledge encryption.

Pricing

Pricing is divided into Individual, Family and Business. In the Individual and Family plans there are annual and lifetime plans. In the Individual plan, 500GB costs 49.99€/year and 2TB 99.99€/year. In the Business plan there is no lifetime option, only monthly or yearly. Monthly 1TB costs 9.99€ and monthly 7.99€.

Hosting

pCloud is hosted in the EU and the infrastructure is operated by pCloud itself.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.pcloud.com Core Service Web
  • Lemuria Communications Inc. (AS7366)
Report
my.pcloud.com Core Service Web
  • pCloud AG (AS51154)
Report
eapi.pcloud.com Core Service Web
  • pCloud AG (AS51154)
Report
www.pcloud.com Representation Web
  • pCloud AG (AS51154)
Report
docs.pcloud.com Documentation Web
  • Lemuria Communications Inc. (AS7366)
Report
