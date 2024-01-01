Jottacloud is a Norwegian file hosting service that offers their service for personal and business use. Office documents can be viewed and edited directly in the application. Jottacloud provides apps for most major platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and a CLI tool.

Pricing

Jottacloud offers a free plan with 5 GB of storage. The cheapest home subscription costs €6,90/month and the cheapest business plan costs €12/month for 1 TB of storage. They also offer a personal plan with unlimited storage and family plans for 5 family members.

Hosting

Jottacloud is hosted on servers in Norway operated by the company itself.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider id.jottacloud.com Authentication Web JOTTA AS (AS206667) Report www.jottacloud.com Representation Web JOTTA AS (AS206667) Report docs.jottacloud.com Documentation Web JOTTA AS (AS206667) Report

Sustainability

Jottacloud is powered by renewable energy. The blog post article also describes which energy provider is being used to power the servers.

