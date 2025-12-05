NordName logo

NordName is a Finnish ICANN accredited domain registrar, offering IDN, DNSSEC, registry lock and brand protection features. NordName also offers web and email hosting.

Screenshot of NordName

NordName offers following features for domain names:

  • WHOIS Privacy
  • IDN
  • DNSSEC
  • Free DNS
  • URL Redirects
  • Biolink pages
  • Registry Lock
  • Brand Protection
  • Reseller Programme

Payment methods accepted: Credit/debit card, Online banking (EU), PayPal, SEPA bank transfer

Pricing

Sample of domain prices as of 2025-12-05:

TLD Retail Price Reseller Price
.com 14.00 EUR 9.60 EUR
.eu 4.75 EUR 4.75 EUR
.fi 13.84 EUR 9.50 EUR

Prices do not include VAT.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dns1.nordname.net Core Service Web Report
dns2.nordname.net Core Service Web Report
auth.nordname.eu Authentication Web Report
app.nordname.com Management of Core Service Web Report
nordname.com Management of Core Service Web Report
api.nordname.fi Management of Core Service Web Report
nordname.com Representation Web Report
OVHcloud Domains logo

OVHcloud Domains
France EU EU hosted
Website

OVHcloud Domains is the domain name registrar product of the French cloud provider OVHcloud. With every domain they provide a free email address with 5GB storage and a 10MB web space. OVHcloud supports DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.

OVH Cloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.

Read more
Scaleway Domain Names logo

Scaleway Domain Names
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Scaleway Domain Names is a domain name registrar service integrated into the ecosystem of Scaleway, a European cloud provider part of the iliad Group. It offers domain name registration and transfer with integrated DNS management, DNSSEC support, multi-user accounts, and automation through (API and Terraform), supporting a wide range of TLDs.

Read more
