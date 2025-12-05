NordName
NordName
NordName is a Finnish ICANN accredited domain registrar, offering IDN, DNSSEC, registry lock and brand protection features. NordName also offers web and email hosting.
NordName offers following features for domain names:
- WHOIS Privacy
- IDN
- DNSSEC
- Free DNS
- URL Redirects
- Biolink pages
- Registry Lock
- Brand Protection
- Reseller Programme
Payment methods accepted: Credit/debit card, Online banking (EU), PayPal, SEPA bank transfer
Pricing
Sample of domain prices as of 2025-12-05:
|TLD
|Retail Price
|Reseller Price
|.com
|14.00 EUR
|9.60 EUR
|.eu
|4.75 EUR
|4.75 EUR
|.fi
|13.84 EUR
|9.50 EUR
Prices do not include VAT.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|dns1.nordname.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dns2.nordname.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|auth.nordname.eu
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|app.nordname.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|nordname.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.nordname.fi
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|nordname.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report