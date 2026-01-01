LLMrouter.eu is an AI gateway from Munich, Germany, operated by the IT consultancy MAKONIS GmbH. It offers one OpenAI-compatible endpoint through which organizations reach language models of several providers, with automatic failover between them. Administrators manage users and API keys centrally, and can choose models by provider, region and data center location. Higher plans add a privacy filter and jailbreak protection that check prompts for sensitive content, a manager for EU AI Act documentation and advanced routing rules. The gateway can also be run in an organization's own Kubernetes cluster.

Pricing

A free plan covers basic routing and key management. Paid monthly plans add features such as a privacy filter, advanced routing, EU AI Act tools, priority support and self-hosting, with a discount for annual billing. Model usage is paid through prepaid credits, and the top-up fee is lower on higher plans. Plan prices are public on the website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting