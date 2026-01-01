AI gateways give applications a single API endpoint through which requests are routed to models from many different providers. They manage API keys, usage tracking, budgets and fallbacks, and often add caching, logging and guardrails, so teams can switch or combine models without changing their application code. This category covers European AI gateways that offer an API endpoint hosted in the EU, EEA, EFTA or the United Kingdom and that can be configured to route requests only to European providers whose infrastructure is hosted there. A gateway needs access to several model providers, because routing between them is its core function. It differs from large language model (LLM) APIs, where the provider runs the models itself, while an AI gateway forwards requests to such providers. Plain GPU hosting and services tied to a single model provider are not included.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria the listing criteria.