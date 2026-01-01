European large language model (LLM) APIs

Large language model (LLM) APIs give software applications programmatic access to managed AI models for generating and processing text. Developers can use these services for conversational assistants, summarization, translation, information extraction, code generation, structured outputs, and other language tasks without operating model-serving infrastructure. A service may also provide embeddings or multimodal models, but text generation must be a central function of the API. This category covers European LLM API providers whose core inference processing is hosted in the EU, EEA, or EFTA on infrastructure operated by eligible European companies. Consumer-only AI chatbots, API gateways that merely route requests to third-party providers, raw GPU hosting, and self-host-only models are excluded.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria the listing criteria.

European services

Scaleway Generative APIs logo

Scaleway Generative APIs
France EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Scaleway Generative APIs is a managed model-inference service from France. Its serverless APIs provide OpenAI-compatible access to language, reasoning, vision, audio, embedding, and reranking models, while dedicated deployments can serve curated or customer-selected models. Text-generation endpoints support chat completions, structured outputs, tool calling, streaming, and batch processing. Serverless usage is billed by token or task and includes an ongoing free tier.

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Nebius Token Factory logo

Nebius Token Factory
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Website

Nebius Token Factory provides managed inference for open-source language models through an OpenAI-compatible API. Developers can use it for chat completions, reasoning, code generation, embeddings, and related application workloads without managing model-serving infrastructure. Its public serverless endpoints use token-based billing, while optional dedicated endpoints provide reserved capacity and regional deployment controls. The service supports API-key authentication, a browser-based playground, and model-specific performance tiers.

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OVHcloud AI Endpoints logo

OVHcloud AI Endpoints
France EU EU hosted
Website

OVHcloud AI Endpoints is a managed generative AI API service from France. It gives developers serverless access to pre-trained language, reasoning, vision, embedding, image, and speech models without requiring them to deploy inference infrastructure. Its OpenAI-compatible chat-completions and responses routes support common application patterns including text generation, structured output, and function calling. Access can be authenticated with API keys, and usage is billed according to the selected model.

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IONOS AI Model Hub logo

IONOS AI Model Hub
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

IONOS AI Model Hub is a managed generative AI platform from Germany. It provides OpenAI-compatible and native APIs for text and image generation, embeddings, document collections, semantic search, and retrieval-augmented generation. Developers can use curated open-source language models for chat, text, and code generation without managing GPU infrastructure. Usage is billed according to the selected model and the tokens or images processed.

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