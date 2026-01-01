European large language model (LLM) APIs

Large language model (LLM) APIs give software applications programmatic access to managed AI models for generating and processing text. Developers can use these services for conversational assistants, summarization, translation, information extraction, code generation, structured outputs, and other language tasks without operating model-serving infrastructure. A service may also provide embeddings or multimodal models, but text generation must be a central function of the API. This category covers European LLM API providers whose core inference processing is hosted in the EU, EEA, or EFTA on infrastructure operated by eligible European companies. Consumer-only AI chatbots, API gateways that merely route requests to third-party providers, raw GPU hosting, and self-host-only models are excluded.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria the listing criteria.