OVHcloud AI Endpoints is a managed generative AI API service from France. It gives developers serverless access to pre-trained language, reasoning, vision, embedding, image, and speech models without requiring them to deploy inference infrastructure. Its OpenAI-compatible chat-completions and responses routes support common application patterns including text generation, structured output, and function calling. Access can be authenticated with API keys, and usage is billed according to the selected model.

Pricing

Usage-based pricing varies by model and task. Language-model input and output are priced per million tokens, and the public catalog shows the current rates for each model. Limited trial credits are available, but they are not an ongoing free plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

OVHcloud states that AI Endpoints runs on its own infrastructure in European data centers. Its documented OpenAI-compatible service endpoint uses the OVHcloud-operated ai.cloud.ovh.net domain.