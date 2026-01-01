Scaleway Generative APIs is a managed model-inference service from France. Its serverless APIs provide OpenAI-compatible access to language, reasoning, vision, audio, embedding, and reranking models, while dedicated deployments can serve curated or customer-selected models. Text-generation endpoints support chat completions, structured outputs, tool calling, streaming, and batch processing. Serverless usage is billed by token or task and includes an ongoing free tier.

Pricing

Serverless usage is billed by model and task, usually per million input and output tokens. An ongoing free tier includes a monthly allowance for token-based models and audio transcription, while batch requests receive discounted pricing. Dedicated deployments are billed by provisioned instance time.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Scaleway states that all serverless models are currently hosted in a Paris data center operated by OPCORE and guarantees that models reached through api.scaleway.ai remain hosted in Europe.