IONOS AI Model Hub logo

IONOS AI Model Hub

Germany EU EU hosted
Website

IONOS AI Model Hub

IONOS AI Model Hub is a managed generative AI platform from Germany. It provides OpenAI-compatible and native APIs for text and image generation, embeddings, document collections, semantic search, and retrieval-augmented generation. Developers can use curated open-source language models for chat, text, and code generation without managing GPU infrastructure. Usage is billed according to the selected model and the tokens or images processed.

Pricing

Usage is billed according to the selected model. Language models are priced per million input and output tokens, embedding models per processed tokens, and image models per generated image. Current rates are published on the IONOS Cloud pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

IONOS states that all AI Model Hub services, including inference endpoints and managed vector databases, are hosted in IONOS Cloud data centers in Germany. The documented OpenAI-compatible endpoint is located in the IONOS-operated Berlin data center.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
openai.inference.de-txl.ionos.com Core Service Web Report
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