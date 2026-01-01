EUrouter is an AI gateway from Amsterdam, Netherlands, that offers one OpenAI-compatible API for more than 100 language and other AI models. Requests are routed by price, latency and availability, with failover between providers, per-key spend limits and usage monitoring. Its providers include Mistral AI, OVHcloud, Scaleway, IONOS and other European companies, as well as European regions of AWS Bedrock and Microsoft Foundry. Routing options let users allow or exclude individual providers, cap data retention at zero days and use the eu_owned option to limit requests to providers headquartered in the EEA. Developers who already use OpenRouter-style integrations can switch by changing the base URL.

Pricing

There is a free plan with a monthly request limit and a higher markup on provider prices, plus paid monthly plans with larger request allowances and lower markups. Model usage is billed on top at the providers' rates. The plan prices are public on the website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting