Cortecs is an AI gateway from Vienna, Austria, that gives developers one OpenAI-compatible API for many language models. Each request is routed to a suitable cloud provider based on cost, speed or a balance of both, and the gateway can fall back to another model if the first one is unavailable. A project setting and a request parameter called eu_native restrict routing to providers established in the EU, and further options control zero data retention and the use of quantized models. Teams can manage API keys, budgets, usage reports and presets in a web console, and bring their own provider keys. Cortecs suits companies that want to use hosted models while keeping control over which providers process their data.

Pricing

Usage is billed per token. Displayed prices follow the rates of the underlying model providers, converted to euros, and a flat service fee of 5% applies when topping up the balance. The prices are public on the website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting