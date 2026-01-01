Melious is an AI gateway from Saarbrücken, Germany, that gives access to more than 60 open-weight models through one API compatible with the OpenAI and Anthropic SDKs. Requests are distributed across inference providers in eight European countries, and the gateway tries the next provider automatically if one fails. Users choose a routing flavor such as balanced, speed, price, eco or batch by adding a suffix to the model name. Besides text models, the service offers embeddings, image generation, speech models and a chat interface with tools like web search and code execution. Melious does not route to providers outside Europe, so there is no setting to enable for European-only routing.

Pricing

Melious offers pay-as-you-go billing per million tokens, per image or per minute of audio depending on the model, without a commitment. Monthly subscriptions aimed at coding tools are available as well, from a basic tier up to unlimited plans with concurrent generation limits. Prices are public and exclude VAT.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting