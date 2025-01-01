Leafcloud Object Storage is a sustainable Ceph-backed storage cluster with low-latency access hosted in The Netherlands. Leafcloud Object Storage API is fully compatible with the S3 industry standard.

Data is stored redundantly across multiple nodes, ensuring high availability and reliability, but not on multiple availability zones (AZ). Leafcloud Object Storage is housed in The Netherlands and Leafcloud maintains ISO 27001 & SOC2 type II certifications through regular audits.

Pricing

The pricing model is pay-per-use.

Data storage: 0.02336 €/GB/month

Incoming data traffic: free

Outgoing data traffic: 0.055755 €/month (over 100GB per month)

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Leafcloud Object Storage is exclusively hosted in the Netherlands.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider leafcloud.store Core Service Web GreenEdge B.V. (AS206176) Report leaf.cloud Representation Web GreenEdge B.V. (AS206176) Report docs.leaf.cloud Documentation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

Data centers use exclusivly green energy for servers and backup power. Leafcloud is ISO 14001 certified.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.