Joker.com is a Germany-based domain registrar specializing in domain name registration, management, and related internet infrastructure solutions. Founded in 1997 and operated by CSL Computer Service Langenbach GmbH, the company offers registration services for a wide range of generic and country-code top-level domains (gTLDs and ccTLDs). Joker.com provides domain management tools designed for businesses, resellers, and professional domain investors. Its services include DNS management, domain transfers, WHOIS privacy options, bulk domain handling, and API access for automated domain operations. The platform focuses on reliability, technical control, and competitive pricing, serving customers globally while operating from Germany.

Pricing

Sample of domain prices as of 2026-02-21:

TLD Retail Price .com 15.44 EUR .eu 8.28 EUR .de 4.20 EUR

Prices do not include VAT.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting