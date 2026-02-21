Joker.com logo

Joker.com

Germany EU EU hosted Facebook
Website

Joker.com

Joker.com is a Germany-based domain registrar specializing in domain name registration, management, and related internet infrastructure solutions. Founded in 1997 and operated by CSL Computer Service Langenbach GmbH, the company offers registration services for a wide range of generic and country-code top-level domains (gTLDs and ccTLDs). Joker.com provides domain management tools designed for businesses, resellers, and professional domain investors. Its services include DNS management, domain transfers, WHOIS privacy options, bulk domain handling, and API access for automated domain operations. The platform focuses on reliability, technical control, and competitive pricing, serving customers globally while operating from Germany.

Screenshot of Joker.com

Pricing

Sample of domain prices as of 2026-02-21:

TLD Retail Price
.com 15.44 EUR
.eu 8.28 EUR
.de 4.20 EUR

Prices do not include VAT.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
y.ns.joker.com Core Service Web Report
x.ns.joker.com Core Service Web
  • CSL Computer Service Langenbach GmbH (AS5517)
Report
z.ns.joker.com Core Service Web Report
joker.com Management of Core Service Web
  • CSL Computer Service Langenbach GmbH (AS5517)
Report
rpanel.io Management of Core Service Web
  • CSL Computer Service Langenbach GmbH (AS5517)
Report
Other products in category Domain name registrars
OVHcloud Domains logo

OVHcloud Domains
France EU EU hosted
Website

OVHcloud Domains is the domain name registrar product of the French cloud provider OVHcloud. With every domain they provide a free email address with 5GB storage and a 10MB web space. OVHcloud supports DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.

OVH Cloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.

Read more
Scaleway Domain Names logo

Scaleway Domain Names
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Scaleway Domain Names is a domain name registrar service integrated into the ecosystem of Scaleway, a European cloud provider part of the iliad Group. It offers domain name registration and transfer with integrated DNS management, DNSSEC support, multi-user accounts, and automation through (API and Terraform), supporting a wide range of TLDs.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up