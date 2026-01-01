Impossible Cloud is a European provider of sovereign, enterprise-grade cloud storage. Developed in Germany, it ensures data is stored exclusively in ISO-certified European data centers. With full S3 API-compatibility, Impossible Cloud enables seamless integration with leading backup and data management tools, making migration effortless.

Impossible Cloud combines the highest security standards, European data sovereignty, and uncompromising compatibility, in a cloud storage solution specifically tailored to the needs of end customers and partners.

Enterprise-grade security Protect your data with multi-layer encryption, Object Lock for immutability, IAM, MFA, and versioning — all hosted in ISO-certified, geo-fenced data centers across Europe.

Cloud made in Europe Impossible Cloud empowers businesses with readiness to meet their compliance needs with confidence, all while staying independent from US-based providers.

No hidden fees, no lock-in No egress or API fees, no minimum storage terms, and simple, predictable pricing.

S3 API compatibility Seamlessly integrate with existing tools and workflows. Impossible Cloud works out-of-the-box with backup, archiving, and data management platforms.

Designed for MSPs and resellers Manage multiple clients and environments from a single pane of glass with the Impossible Cloud Management Console (ICMC), built to simplify partner operations and drive profitability.

Pricing

Free Trial Use up to 5TB for 30 days. Transfer your account to a Pay-Per-Use or Reserved Capacity Plan at any time.

Pay-per-Use Offers maximum flexibility, making it ideal for customers with unpredictable storage needs and uncertain data growth. Price per TB of €7.99/month. It's billed per terabyte, not per GB.

Reserved Capacity Plans Offer cost certainty, predictability, and attractive discounts, making them ideal for those who prioritize staying within a set budget and valuing financial stability. Save even more with flexible capacity starting at 25 TB for contract lengths from 1-5 years.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting