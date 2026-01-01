Domainnameshop (locally known as Domeneshop) is one of the oldest and largest domain registars in Norway. Established as Domeneshop AS, they serve as registar for over 600 000 domains for more than 120 000 customers across private persons, businesses, organisations and public sector. They are one of the largest registars in Scandinavia and are ICANN accredited. They can be registar for a wide range of top level domains, in additon to providing web hosting and mail hosting.

Property DNSSEC available Yes DNSSEC available - External nameserver Yes GeoDNS No

Pricing

Property .com - Renewal price €14.99

Domainnameshop provides competitive pricing for a wide variety of TLDs. With a clearly explained pricing overview on their price list. A brief list of common domain and prices:

".com" - €12.99

".net" - €12.99

".eu" - €2.99 at registration, €6.49 for renewals

".de" - €6.49

".no" - €6.99 at registration, €11.99 for renewals

The price list includes pricing examples and also discounts applied if purchacing multiple domains and services. You do not have to purchase any extra services if you just want to register domains, included in the domain price is DNS and web forwarding.

For international customers payment can be done by card or by invoice. For domestic customers they also support EHF (for Norvegian registed buisnesses) and Vipps.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider domainname.shop Core Service Web Domeneshop AS (AS12996) Report domeneshop.no Core Service Web Domeneshop AS (AS12996) Report ns1.hyp.net Core Service Web Domeneshop AS (AS12996) Report ns3.hyp.net Core Service Web Domeneshop AS (AS208045) Report ns2.hyp.net Core Service Web RcodeZero (AS1921) Report

Sustainability

Domainnameshop's servers are powered by electricity that comes from renewable energy (i.e. hydropower/wind power/solar power, not coal/nuclear power).

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.