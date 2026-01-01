DMARCwise is a DMARC monitoring tool that collects aggregate reports for a domain and turns them into a web dashboard with weekly summaries. It also handles SPF and DKIM diagnostics, SMTP TLS reporting and MTA-STS. DMARC records can be hosted by the service through a CNAME delegation, so policy changes are made in the dashboard instead of at the DNS provider. Teams can work together in an organization, and a REST API and single sign-on are available in higher plans. Managed service providers and agencies can handle many customer domains from one account. DMARCwise is an independent small business based in Italy.

Pricing

A free plan covers one domain with two weeks of data retention and weekly digests, without hosted DMARC records or API access. Three public paid plans add more domains, longer retention, hosted records and MTA-STS, and the upper two include single sign-on and the REST API. Paid plans have a 14-day trial without a credit card, and discounts exist for startups and nonprofits. Managed service providers can choose pay-as-you-go pricing.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting