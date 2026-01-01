DuzMarc is a DMARC monitoring tool that receives and evaluates the aggregate reports mailbox providers send about a domain. Live dashboards show which servers and services send mail for the domain and whether their messages pass SPF, DKIM and DMARC alignment. Alerts point out new or suspicious senders, and sender IP addresses are enriched with network and organization details. A geographic view shows where mail claiming to come from the domain originates. Access can be shared with team members using role-based permissions and two-step verification, and an audit log records changes. It is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and IT service providers that send email from their own domains. The service is run by a small company based in Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Pricing

Four public monthly plans that differ in the number of domains, team members, report volume, data history and extras such as geography maps, audit logs and DNS drift monitoring. There is no free plan, but every account starts with a 30-day trial without a credit card. Plans can be cancelled monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting