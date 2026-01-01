DMARCwise is a DMARC monitoring tool that collects aggregate reports for a domain and turns them into a web dashboard with weekly summaries. It also handles SPF and DKIM diagnostics, SMTP TLS reporting and MTA-STS. DMARC records can be hosted by the service through a CNAME delegation, so policy changes are made in the dashboard instead of at the DNS provider. Teams can work together in an organization, and a REST API and single sign-on are available in higher plans. Managed service providers and agencies can handle many customer domains from one account. DMARCwise is an independent small business based in Italy.
European DMARC monitoring tools
DMARC monitoring tools collect and analyze the reports that receiving mail servers send about email claiming to come from your domain. These aggregate reports arrive as XML files from providers such as Gmail or Outlook and are hard to read without help. The tools process them automatically and show which servers and services send mail on behalf of a domain, and whether those messages pass SPF and DKIM checks with correct alignment. This makes it easier to find misconfigured senders, forgotten services, and attempts to spoof the domain for phishing.
Many products guide organizations from a monitoring-only policy toward quarantine or reject, and alert them when DNS records change. Some also offer hosted SPF records, MTA-STS, TLS reporting, or BIMI. DMARC monitoring tools are used by IT teams, managed service providers, and businesses that send email from their own domains.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria the listing criteria.
European services
DMARC Advisor
DMARC Advisor is a DMARC monitoring tool that processes the aggregate reports sent by receiving mail servers and presents them in a readable form. Besides reporting, it offers management features such as SPF handling including flattening, and checks for DKIM and BIMI. Organizations can follow the path from a monitoring-only policy towards stricter enforcement while keeping track of legitimate senders. A portfolio view supports managed service providers who look after many domains for different customers. The interface is available in Dutch, Spanish, French, Italian and German. The company behind it is DMARC Advisor B.V. in Dordrecht in the Netherlands, which operated in the past under the name dmarcian Europe B.V.
DuzMarc is a DMARC monitoring tool that receives and evaluates the aggregate reports mailbox providers send about a domain. Live dashboards show which servers and services send mail for the domain and whether their messages pass SPF, DKIM and DMARC alignment. Alerts point out new or suspicious senders, and sender IP addresses are enriched with network and organization details. A geographic view shows where mail claiming to come from the domain originates. Access can be shared with team members using role-based permissions and two-step verification, and an audit log records changes. It is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and IT service providers that send email from their own domains. The service is run by a small company based in Utrecht in the Netherlands.
Mailhardener
Mailhardener is a DMARC monitoring tool that aggregates the reports mail servers send about a domain and guides its owner through the setup of email authentication. It covers SPF, DKIM and DMARC and adds SMTP TLS reporting, hosting of MTA-STS policies and BIMI assets, and monitoring of DNS changes. The dashboard shows which sources send mail for the domain and how they perform in authentication checks over time. A multi-tenant package is available for managed service providers that handle many customer domains. Mailhardener is developed by Mailhardener B.V. in The Hague in the Netherlands.
DMARCTrust
DMARCTrust is a DMARC monitoring tool that receives the aggregate reports for a domain, processes them and visualizes which sources send mail and how they pass authentication. Paid plans add failure reports, TLS-RPT monitoring, alerts for DNS changes, API keys and data export. Customers choose at signup whether their data is stored and processed in an EU or a US region. The service also offers free helper tools such as a DMARC record generator and domain checks. It is operated by the French company FLGXPL, a one-person business in Paris.
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