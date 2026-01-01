European DMARC monitoring tools

DMARC monitoring tools collect and analyze the reports that receiving mail servers send about email claiming to come from your domain. These aggregate reports arrive as XML files from providers such as Gmail or Outlook and are hard to read without help. The tools process them automatically and show which servers and services send mail on behalf of a domain, and whether those messages pass SPF and DKIM checks with correct alignment. This makes it easier to find misconfigured senders, forgotten services, and attempts to spoof the domain for phishing.

Many products guide organizations from a monitoring-only policy toward quarantine or reject, and alert them when DNS records change. Some also offer hosted SPF records, MTA-STS, TLS reporting, or BIMI. DMARC monitoring tools are used by IT teams, managed service providers, and businesses that send email from their own domains.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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