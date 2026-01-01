DMARCTrust logo

DMARCTrust

France EU Free plan
Website

DMARCTrust

DMARCTrust is a DMARC monitoring tool that receives the aggregate reports for a domain, processes them and visualizes which sources send mail and how they pass authentication. Paid plans add failure reports, TLS-RPT monitoring, alerts for DNS changes, API keys and data export. Customers choose at signup whether their data is stored and processed in an EU or a US region. The service also offers free helper tools such as a DMARC record generator and domain checks. It is operated by the French company FLGXPL, a one-person business in Paris.

Pricing

A free plan covers one domain with a monthly cap on processed reports and seven days of retention. Two public paid plans include more domains, longer retention, DNS change alerts and team invitations, with the higher one adding tools such as an SPF optimizer, MTA-STS hosting and TLS-RPT analytics. Additional domains are billed separately, and there are no per-user or per-message fees. Prices are shown in several currencies, and annual billing is discounted.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
reports.dmarctrust.com Core Service Incoming mail
  • OVHcloud (AS16276)
  • Fastmail Pty Ltd (AS151847)
Report
www.dmarctrust.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.dmarctrust.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category DMARC monitoring tools
DMARCwise logo

DMARCwise
Italy EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

DMARCwise is a DMARC monitoring tool that collects aggregate reports for a domain and turns them into a web dashboard with weekly summaries. It also handles SPF and DKIM diagnostics, SMTP TLS reporting and MTA-STS. DMARC records can be hosted by the service through a CNAME delegation, so policy changes are made in the dashboard instead of at the DNS provider. Teams can work together in an organization, and a REST API and single sign-on are available in higher plans. Managed service providers and agencies can handle many customer domains from one account. DMARCwise is an independent small business based in Italy.

Read more about DMARCwise
DMARC Advisor logo

DMARC Advisor
Netherlands EU Free plan
Website

DMARC Advisor is a DMARC monitoring tool that processes the aggregate reports sent by receiving mail servers and presents them in a readable form. Besides reporting, it offers management features such as SPF handling including flattening, and checks for DKIM and BIMI. Organizations can follow the path from a monitoring-only policy towards stricter enforcement while keeping track of legitimate senders. A portfolio view supports managed service providers who look after many domains for different customers. The interface is available in Dutch, Spanish, French, Italian and German. The company behind it is DMARC Advisor B.V. in Dordrecht in the Netherlands, which operated in the past under the name dmarcian Europe B.V.

Read more about DMARC Advisor
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up