DMARCTrust is a DMARC monitoring tool that receives the aggregate reports for a domain, processes them and visualizes which sources send mail and how they pass authentication. Paid plans add failure reports, TLS-RPT monitoring, alerts for DNS changes, API keys and data export. Customers choose at signup whether their data is stored and processed in an EU or a US region. The service also offers free helper tools such as a DMARC record generator and domain checks. It is operated by the French company FLGXPL, a one-person business in Paris.

Pricing

A free plan covers one domain with a monthly cap on processed reports and seven days of retention. Two public paid plans include more domains, longer retention, DNS change alerts and team invitations, with the higher one adding tools such as an SPF optimizer, MTA-STS hosting and TLS-RPT analytics. Additional domains are billed separately, and there are no per-user or per-message fees. Prices are shown in several currencies, and annual billing is discounted.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting