DMARC Advisor logo

DMARC Advisor

Netherlands EU Free plan
Website

DMARC Advisor

DMARC Advisor is a DMARC monitoring tool that processes the aggregate reports sent by receiving mail servers and presents them in a readable form. Besides reporting, it offers management features such as SPF handling including flattening, and checks for DKIM and BIMI. Organizations can follow the path from a monitoring-only policy towards stricter enforcement while keeping track of legitimate senders. A portfolio view supports managed service providers who look after many domains for different customers. The interface is available in Dutch, Spanish, French, Italian and German. The company behind it is DMARC Advisor B.V. in Dordrecht in the Netherlands, which operated in the past under the name dmarcian Europe B.V.

Pricing

A free plan covers a small number of sending domains with limited email volume and one week of data history. Paid plans are priced by company size and come in a reporting-only and a reporting-and-management variant, with more domains, higher volumes, longer history and more users. Prices are public, and paid plans can be tried for 14 days without payment details.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ag.eu.dmarcadvisor.com Core Service Incoming mail Report
dmarcadvisor.com Core Service Incoming mail Report
eu-login.dmarcmanager.app Management of Core Service Web Report
dmarcadvisor.com Representation Web
  • Your Hosting B.V. (AS48635)
Report
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