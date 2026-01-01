Mailhardener is a DMARC monitoring tool that aggregates the reports mail servers send about a domain and guides its owner through the setup of email authentication. It covers SPF, DKIM and DMARC and adds SMTP TLS reporting, hosting of MTA-STS policies and BIMI assets, and monitoring of DNS changes. The dashboard shows which sources send mail for the domain and how they perform in authentication checks over time. A multi-tenant package is available for managed service providers that handle many customer domains. Mailhardener is developed by Mailhardener B.V. in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Pricing

A free plan for personal or evaluation use covers one domain with one month of data retention. Paid plans are priced by the number of domains, with longer retention and multi-user access, and are billed monthly or yearly. An enterprise option is available on request. Prices for the standard plans are public.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting