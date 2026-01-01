Cubbit DS3 Cloud
Cubbit DS3 Cloud is a S3-compatible object storage provider from Italy. It offers S3 compatibility, built-in multi-region, IAM Policies, versioning and object locks.
Pricing
Cubbit DS3 Cloud only offers pricing on request.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|console.cubbit.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|s3.cubbit.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.cubbit.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.cubbit.io
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
|status.cubbit.io
|Status Page
|Web
|
|Report