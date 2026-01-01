Cubbit DS3 Cloud logo

Cubbit DS3 Cloud is a S3-compatible object storage provider from Italy. It offers S3 compatibility, built-in multi-region, IAM Policies, versioning and object locks.

Pricing

Cubbit DS3 Cloud only offers pricing on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
console.cubbit.eu Core Service Web Report
s3.cubbit.eu Core Service Web Report
www.cubbit.io Representation Web Report
docs.cubbit.io Documentation Web Report
status.cubbit.io Status Page Web Report
