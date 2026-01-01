European alternatives to PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a US-based DMARC monitoring tool operated by MENAINFOSEC, Inc., a company incorporated in Delaware with further offices in Armenia and the Gulf region. It processes DMARC aggregate reports and shows which sources send mail for a domain, alongside tools for SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS reporting and BIMI. The platform is used by companies of all sizes and by managed service providers, which can manage many customer domains under one account. It is one of the larger vendors in the DMARC monitoring tools market, with a customer base spread over more than 100 countries according to its own figures.

This pages lists European PowerDMARC alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).