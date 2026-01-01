Anytype is a Swiss cross-platform, privacy-focused app for organizing notes, projects, and personal knowledge bases, designed with an emphasis on local data storage and user control. The software enables users to structure information within a flexible, object-oriented system, allowing the creation and management of complex templates. These templates can optionally be published to a gallery provided by Anytype, supporting knowledge sharing within the user community. Anytype is an open-source project, making its source code publicly accessible and modifiable. The app is available for desktop and mobile devices.
European alternatives to Obsidian
Obsidian is a cross-platform knowledge management tool that organizes notes using bidirectional linking and locally stored Markdown files. As a market leader in personal knowledge management, it provides a customizable and privacy-focused experience, with an optional end-to-end encrypted synchronization service. This makes it particularly suitable for users who prioritize data ownership, security, and long-term accessibility.
This pages lists European Obsidian alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Joplin is an open-source note-taking application with end-to-end encryption, with its associated cloud service operated by a company based in France. The application enables users to create, organize, and synchronize notes across multiple devices, while also supporting local storage and third-party cloud services. User data remains fully under individual control at all times. Joplin is cross-platform and suitable for both personal and professional use.
Supernotes
Supernotes is a notes app from the United Kingdom
Craft is a note-taking app from the United Kingdom.
Capacities
Capacities is a note-taking app from Germany.
Any suggestions?
