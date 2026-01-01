Supernotes

Anytype is a Swiss cross-platform, privacy-focused app for organizing notes, projects, and personal knowledge bases, designed with an emphasis on local data storage and user control. The software enables users to structure information within a flexible, object-oriented system, allowing the creation and management of complex templates. These templates can optionally be published to a gallery provided by Anytype, supporting knowledge sharing within the user community. Anytype is an open-source project, making its source code publicly accessible and modifiable. The app is available for desktop and mobile devices.