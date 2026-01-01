Supernotes
Supernotes is a notes app from the United Kingdom
|Property
|End-to-end encryption
|No
|Desktop app platforms
|Linux, Windows, macOS
|Mobile app platforms
|Android, iOS
|Collaboration
|Yes
|License
|Proprietary
Pricing
Supernotes offers a free plan. The only paid plan costs £8 per month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|my.supernotes.app
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.supernotes.app
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|supernotes.app
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report