Supernotes is a notes app from the United Kingdom

Property
End-to-end encryption No
Desktop app platforms Linux, Windows, macOS
Mobile app platforms Android, iOS
Collaboration Yes
License Proprietary

Pricing

Supernotes offers a free plan. The only paid plan costs £8 per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
my.supernotes.app Core Service Web Report
api.supernotes.app Core Service Web Report
supernotes.app Representation Web Report
