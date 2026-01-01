Anytype is a Swiss cross-platform, privacy-focused app for organizing notes, projects, and personal knowledge bases, designed with an emphasis on local data storage and user control. The software enables users to structure information within a flexible, object-oriented system, allowing the creation and management of complex templates. These templates can optionally be published to a gallery provided by Anytype, supporting knowledge sharing within the user community. Anytype is an open-source project, making its source code publicly accessible and modifiable. The app is available for desktop and mobile devices.

Property Desktop app platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Mobile app platforms Android, iOS End-to-end encryption Yes Collaboration Yes License Any Source Available License 1.0

Pricing

Anytype offers a free plan with all the features of the app itself. Only the cloud features are limited in the free plan. You can only sync 100 MB and share 10 channels. The paid options offer more storage space and unlimited shared channels.

Hosting