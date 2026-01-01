Joplin is an open-source note-taking application with end-to-end encryption, with its associated cloud service operated by a company based in France. The application enables users to create, organize, and synchronize notes across multiple devices, while also supporting local storage and third-party cloud services. User data remains fully under individual control at all times. Joplin is cross-platform and suitable for both personal and professional use.

Property End-to-end encryption Yes Desktop app platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Mobile app platforms Android, iOS Collaboration Yes License AGPL-3.0

Pricing

The Joplin app itself is free. The sync via their cloud service is a paid service that starts at 2.99€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting