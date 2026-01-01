Joplin
Joplin is an open-source note-taking application with end-to-end encryption, with its associated cloud service operated by a company based in France. The application enables users to create, organize, and synchronize notes across multiple devices, while also supporting local storage and third-party cloud services. User data remains fully under individual control at all times. Joplin is cross-platform and suitable for both personal and professional use.
|Property
|End-to-end encryption
|Yes
|Desktop app platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Mobile app platforms
|Android, iOS
|Collaboration
|Yes
|License
|AGPL-3.0
Pricing
The Joplin app itself is free. The sync via their cloud service is a paid service that starts at 2.99€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|joplincloud.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|joplinapp.org
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report