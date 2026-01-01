Craft
Craft
Craft is a note-taking app from the United Kingdom.
|Property
|End-to-end encryption
|No
|Desktop app platforms
|Windows, macOS
|Mobile app platforms
|Android, iOS
|Collaboration
|Yes
|License
|Proprietary
Pricing
Craft offers a free plan with all available features, but limited storage space/content. The paid plan starts at €10.00 per month (€8.00 per month with annual billing) and includes unlimited storage space/content. Craft also offers a family plan where multiple accounts can share a subscription.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|docs.craft.do
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.craft.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.craft.do
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report