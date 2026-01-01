Craft is a note-taking app from the United Kingdom.

Property End-to-end encryption No Desktop app platforms Windows, macOS Mobile app platforms Android, iOS Collaboration Yes License Proprietary

Pricing

Craft offers a free plan with all available features, but limited storage space/content. The paid plan starts at €10.00 per month (€8.00 per month with annual billing) and includes unlimited storage space/content. Craft also offers a family plan where multiple accounts can share a subscription.

Hosting