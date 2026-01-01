Capacities
Capacities is a note-taking app from Germany.
|Property
|End-to-end encryption
|No
|Desktop app platforms
|Linux, Windows, macOS
|Mobile app platforms
|Android, iOS
|Collaboration
|No
|License
|Proprietary
Pricing
Capacities offers a free plan and the first paid plan with more feature like task management, AI assistant and Calendar integrations costs €10.99/month (€8.99 /month billed yearly).
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.capacities.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|app.capacities.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|portal.capacities.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|capacities.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|docs.capacities.io
|Documentation
|Web
|
