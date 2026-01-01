Capacities is a note-taking app from Germany.

Property End-to-end encryption No Desktop app platforms Linux, Windows, macOS Mobile app platforms Android, iOS Collaboration No License Proprietary

Pricing

Capacities offers a free plan and the first paid plan with more feature like task management, AI assistant and Calendar integrations costs €10.99/month (€8.99 /month billed yearly).

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting